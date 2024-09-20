Open Menu

'Superhuman': Japan In Awe After Ohtani Makes MLB History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

'Superhuman': Japan in awe after Ohtani makes MLB history

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Japan reacted with incredulity and pride on Friday after Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star from Japan made history with a seventh-inning homer in a 20-4 victory over the Marlins in Miami.

"We would like to congratulate him from the bottom of our heart," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.

"We sincerely hope Mr Ohtani, who has already accomplished feat after feat and carved out a new era, will thrive further."

The landmark achievement dominated Japanese morning news shows and social media.

Newspapers rushed out special editions in Tokyo and elsewhere, including in Ohtani's hometown in the northern Iwate region.

At a speciality Iwate produce shop in Tokyo's Ginza district, photo albums of the player and printed posters saying "Congratulations Ohtani!" were on display.

"He is amazing. Just amazing. I'm in awe," shopkeeper Keisuke Takahashi told AFP, adding that many customers had come to the shop especially on Friday.

Outside on the city streets, consultant Tamio Watabiki, 76, said Ohtani was "like a hero for Japan".

"With all the gloomy news these days, his performance is the only thing that brightens my day and cheers everyone up. I'm looking forward to what he does every day."

The 30-year-old Ohtani capped a monster performance by adding another home run in the ninth inning, finishing the game with 51 homers and 51 steals so far this season.

In Tokyo, 23-year-old Yume Hareyama, herself from Iwate, called Ohtani the region's "source of pride".

"There used to be nothing noteworthy about Iwate except perhaps its large expanse of land... but he has made our region famous and helped revitalise it," she said.

Social media users were similarly awe-struck.

"He is too incredible... truly superhuman," one wrote on X.

Nicknamed "Sho-Time", Ohtani was a high-school baseball prodigy who signed with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2013 and spent five seasons there before joining the Los Angeles Angels.

There he won two American League Most Valuable Player awards in six seasons but left last year for free agency.

Following weeks of frenzied speculation, he joined the Dodgers in December.

His 10-year, $700-million deal was the richest contract in the history of North American sport.

Related Topics

Social Media Los Angeles Tokyo Homer Miami Japan December Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

2 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

4 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

16 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

19 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

22 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

23 hours ago

More Stories From World