'Superhuman': Japan In Awe After Ohtani Makes MLB History
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Japan reacted with incredulity and pride on Friday after Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star from Japan made history with a seventh-inning homer in a 20-4 victory over the Marlins in Miami.
"We would like to congratulate him from the bottom of our heart," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.
"We sincerely hope Mr Ohtani, who has already accomplished feat after feat and carved out a new era, will thrive further."
The landmark achievement dominated Japanese morning news shows and social media.
Newspapers rushed out special editions in Tokyo and elsewhere, including in Ohtani's hometown in the northern Iwate region.
At a speciality Iwate produce shop in Tokyo's Ginza district, photo albums of the player and printed posters saying "Congratulations Ohtani!" were on display.
"He is amazing. Just amazing. I'm in awe," shopkeeper Keisuke Takahashi told AFP, adding that many customers had come to the shop especially on Friday.
Outside on the city streets, consultant Tamio Watabiki, 76, said Ohtani was "like a hero for Japan".
"With all the gloomy news these days, his performance is the only thing that brightens my day and cheers everyone up. I'm looking forward to what he does every day."
The 30-year-old Ohtani capped a monster performance by adding another home run in the ninth inning, finishing the game with 51 homers and 51 steals so far this season.
In Tokyo, 23-year-old Yume Hareyama, herself from Iwate, called Ohtani the region's "source of pride".
"There used to be nothing noteworthy about Iwate except perhaps its large expanse of land... but he has made our region famous and helped revitalise it," she said.
Social media users were similarly awe-struck.
"He is too incredible... truly superhuman," one wrote on X.
Nicknamed "Sho-Time", Ohtani was a high-school baseball prodigy who signed with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2013 and spent five seasons there before joining the Los Angeles Angels.
There he won two American League Most Valuable Player awards in six seasons but left last year for free agency.
Following weeks of frenzied speculation, he joined the Dodgers in December.
His 10-year, $700-million deal was the richest contract in the history of North American sport.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From World
-
UK govt debt hits landmark high before key budget12 minutes ago
-
Shanghai hit by second typhoon in a week12 minutes ago
-
O'Rourke strikes early for Kiwis as Sri Lanka trail by three22 minutes ago
-
World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage52 minutes ago
-
Scientists track plastic waste in pristine Canada marine park52 minutes ago
-
Who are the Teamsters, and how could they influence the US election?1 hour ago
-
Revolution or mirage? Controversy surrounds new Alzheimer's drugs2 hours ago
-
EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter2 hours ago
-
Arnold quits as coach of Australia men's football team2 hours ago
-
Strike shows challenge to Boeing 'reset' of labor relations2 hours ago
-
Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card2 hours ago
-
Atalanta's Gasperini bemoans 'cat' Raya's miracle double save2 hours ago