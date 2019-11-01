(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A Yamal Airlines Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane is preparing to make an emergency landing in the city of Tyumen in Russia 's Siberia due to a failure of one of its engines, a local emergency services official told Sputnik.

"The Yamal airline's plane flying from Tyumen to St. Petersburg is preparing for an emergency landing in Tyumen due to engine failure. This is preliminary data," the official said.

According to the official, there are 80 passengers and crew members on board the plane, which is circling over the airport to burn out fuel.