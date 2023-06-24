Open Menu

Superlight Sports Airplane Crash In Czech Republic Leaves 1 Person Dead - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Superlight Sports Airplane Crash in Czech Republic Leaves 1 Person Dead - Police

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A superlight sports airplane has crashed near the Czech city of Havlickuv Brod, leaving its pilot dead, police spokeswoman Michaela Lebrova said on Saturday.

"According to the information we have, the plane caught fire immediately after the crash.

There was one person in the plane, but the paramedics could not give him the necessary help because he died on the spot. The police and representatives of the civil aviation authority have begun to investigate the causes of the accident," Lebrova said.

This is the third accident involving ultralight sports aircraft in the Czech Republic in the last nine months, Lebrova said, with three people killed in the previous two accidents.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Fire Police Sports Died Czech Republic

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

43 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

43 minutes ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

57 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

2 hours ago
Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

4 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

4 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

5 hours ago

More Stories From World