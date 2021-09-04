UrduPoint.com

Supermarket Chain In New Zealand Takes Knives Off Shelves After Stabbing Attack - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:47 PM

Supermarket Chain in New Zealand Takes Knives Off Shelves After Stabbing Attack - Reports

Following Friday's terrorist attack in New Zealand's city of Auckland, supermarket giant Countdown has temporarily removed all knives and scissors from sale, the New Zealand Herald reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Following Friday's terrorist attack in New Zealand's city of Auckland, supermarket giant Countdown has temporarily removed all knives and scissors from sale, the New Zealand Herald reported.

"We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to work, especially considering the events of yesterday," Countdown's General Manager of Corporate Affairs Kiri Hannifin told the newspaper.

The newspaper further reported that Countdown is even considering to permanently stop the sale of all knives and scissors.

Foodstuffs NZ also retrieved their knives from sale.

On Friday, a man stabbed seven people, three of whom critically, at a Countdown supermarket in Auckland. The attack was described by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as an act of terrorism.

The attacker was shot dead by police on site and was identified as a Sri Lankan national who came to New Zealand in 2011. He was a person of national security interest since 2016 and was under constant monitoring.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Sale Man Auckland SITE 2016 All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denie ..

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim: Sources

13 minutes ago
 Russia to Offer MiG-35 Jet for Participation in Ma ..

Russia to Offer MiG-35 Jet for Participation in Malaysian Air Force's Tender - O ..

13 seconds ago
 Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing positive ..

Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing positive for Covid-19

15 seconds ago
 Four petrol pumps managers fined

Four petrol pumps managers fined

16 seconds ago
 'Hurricane Hannah', 'Paralympics Bolt' win more go ..

'Hurricane Hannah', 'Paralympics Bolt' win more gold as pandemic Games lauded

24 minutes ago
 Arab League Hopes Afghanistan Will Not Turn Into P ..

Arab League Hopes Afghanistan Will Not Turn Into Platform for Terrorists - Deput ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.