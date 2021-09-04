Supermarket Chain in New Zealand Takes Knives Off Shelves After Stabbing Attack - Reports

Following Friday's terrorist attack in New Zealand's city of Auckland, supermarket giant Countdown has temporarily removed all knives and scissors from sale, the New Zealand Herald reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Following Friday's terrorist attack in New Zealand's city of Auckland, supermarket giant Countdown has temporarily removed all knives and scissors from sale, the New Zealand Herald reported.

"We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to work, especially considering the events of yesterday," Countdown's General Manager of Corporate Affairs Kiri Hannifin told the newspaper.

The newspaper further reported that Countdown is even considering to permanently stop the sale of all knives and scissors.

Foodstuffs NZ also retrieved their knives from sale.

On Friday, a man stabbed seven people, three of whom critically, at a Countdown supermarket in Auckland. The attack was described by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as an act of terrorism.

The attacker was shot dead by police on site and was identified as a Sri Lankan national who came to New Zealand in 2011. He was a person of national security interest since 2016 and was under constant monitoring.