Supertyphoon Noru Kills 12 People, Injures 52 Others in Philippines - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Noru (Karding) typhoon, which hit the Philippines earlier in the week, has killed 12 people and injured 52 others, with six more individuals missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Friday.

The typhoon hit the municipalities of Burdeos, Quezon and Zambales the most, causing landslides and destroying over 410,000 acres of harvest, according to the council.

On Monday, chairman and CEO of the Philippines Red Cross Richard J. Gordon said that five bodies of the rescue workers, who had been sent to help residents of flooded areas north of the capital city of Manila, were recovered.

Supertyphoon Noru, known in the Philippines as Karding, arrived on Sunday with gustiness of up to 255 kilometers per hour (about 158 miles per hour), over the coastal waters of Nakar, east of Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration bulletin said. The winds slowed down but caused extensive flooding in Luzon before setting off toward Vietnam.