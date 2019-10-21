UrduPoint.com
Superyacht Linked To Malaysia's 1MDB Scandal On Sale Again

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:30 AM

A luxury yacht linked to Malaysia's multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal is back on the market just months after the government sold it, reportedly for a higher price

The vessel was originally bought by playboy financier Low Taek Jho with US$250 million allegedly stolen from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

It was seized by Indonesia last year and returned to Malaysia. The government, which is seeking to claw back funds stolen from 1MDB, sold it in April to local company Genting Malaysia for $126 million.

But according to a listing from yacht company Camper and Nicholsons, the 91.5 metre (300 foot) Tranquility is now on sale again.

The yacht is kitted out with a pool, helicopter landing pad, Turkish bath and fully-equipped gym, according to the listing.

It described the vessel, which was originally called the Equanimity but was renamed after being sold, as an "ocean-going world explorer" and an "iconic superyacht".

No price was listed but media reports said it was on the market for $200 million.

Genting Malaysia, which operates hotels, resorts and the country's only legal casino, did not respond to a request to comment.

The boat is still being offered for charter at 1.1 million Euros ($1.2 million) a week, the yacht company said. Recent guests include Kylie Jenner, who used the boat to celebrate her 22nd birthday, according to media reports.

The vessel was believed to have been used by Low -- accused of being a central figure in plundering 1MDB -- to sail around Asia, as he sought to evade arrest over the scandal.

Low, who has been charged in absentia over the scandal, is still at large. He denies any wrongdoing.

The boat was returned to Malaysia after the long-ruling government of prime minister Najib Razak was unexpectedly ejected from office last year, in large part over the 1MDB scandal.

Billions of Dollars were looted from the fund in a globe-spanning fraud, purportedly involving Najib and his inner circle.

