Supplies From Russia to EU Up 1.5 Times in 9 Months, Total Exports Up by 42% - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Despite sanctions against Moscow, deliveries of basic goods from Russia to the EU grew by 1.5 times over nine months, while total exports increased by 42%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"An interesting observation, despite the sanctions, over the nine months of this year, the supply of basic goods from Russia to the EU countries increased by 1.5 times, the total Russian exports increased by 42%, and the trade surplus is in our favor ” by 2.3 times to $138 billion," Putin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.