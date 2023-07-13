Supplies of New Weapons to Kiev to Deteriorate Situation in Ukraine - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Supplies of new weapons to Kiev will only deteriorate the situation in Ukraine and aggravate the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Therefore, from the point of view of a possible change on the battlefield, the supply of new weapons will not do anything, it will only aggravate the situation.

Moreover, it will aggravate (the situation) for the Ukrainian side. And will continue to incite conflict," Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.