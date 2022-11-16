Supplies of Russian Fertilizers to Africa Via Europe Will Begin in Coming Weeks - Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) A corridor for the supply of Russian fertilizers to Africa through Europe has been created, with the deliveries set to begin in the coming weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"As for fertilizers, a new corridor was created for the supply of Russian fertilizers to Africa through Europe. The first deliveries will take place in the coming weeks," Macron told reporters following the G20 summit in Bali.