Supplies of US Cluster Munitions to Kiev Can Lead to Humanitarian Problems - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Supplies of cluster munitions by the United States to Ukraine may lead to humanitarian problems, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

"Many countries have spoken out against it (cluster munition supplies), irresponsible transfers of cluster munitions can easily lead to humanitarian problems. Humanitarian issues and military security issues must be dealt with in a balanced manner, and the transfer of cluster munitions must be treated with restraint and caution," Mao told reporters.

Relevant parties should not add fuel to the fire, exacerbate contradictions leading to an aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat added.