Supply Bottlenecks Darken German Business Sentiment

Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:33 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :German business confidence fell in July for the first time since January, a key survey showed Monday, dampened by shortages in the supply of materials and fears of a further rise in Covid-19 infections.

The Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, dropped to 100.8 points, down from 101.7 in June. Factset analysts had expected a rise to 102.0 points.

"Companies evaluated their current business situations as somewhat better, but their expectations for the coming months were significantly less optimistic," the institute said in a statement.

"Supply bottlenecks and concerns over newly rising infection numbers are weighing on the German economy," it said.

The indicator had not fallen since January but remains well above 75.6, the level it fell to in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

More Stories From World

