UrduPoint.com

Supply Chain, Chips Shortage Issues To Be Felt 'Well Into 2022' - US Commerce Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:23 PM

Supply Chain, Chips Shortage Issues to Be Felt 'Well Into 2022' - US Commerce Secretary

Supply-chain issues, including the shortage of microchips, are expected to be felt well into next year, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during an appearance on the CNBC network on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Supply-chain issues, including the shortage of microchips, are expected to be felt well into next year, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during an appearance on the CNBC network on Friday.

"There's no denying that it's a problem," Raimondo said when asked about the supply chain and semiconductor shortage issues that were holding up economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "I think we're going to be feeling these effects well into 2022 and it's disruptive."

Raimondo said the problem with microchips was that they were manufactured almost entirely outside of the United States, particularly in Taiwan.

The Commerce Secretary said Congress had to urgently allocate funding for the $52 billion plan she proposed in May to build between seven and ten new semiconductor plants in the United States.

"Everyone knows we need to make chips in America," Raimondo said. "I think American companies are willing to step up and guarantee demand, and then we need to stimulate domestic production. So, yes, we can get this done, but we have to get to work."

Leading automakers in the world, from Japan's Toyota to the US General Motors and Ford, have slashed production this year due to microchip shortages emanating from labor and other disruptions caused by the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Shortage World Japan United States May Congress Commerce From Toyota Ford General Motors Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat ..

KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat

56 seconds ago
 Dadocha dam: Punjab govt submits report in SC on p ..

Dadocha dam: Punjab govt submits report in SC on purchase of additional land

58 seconds ago
 Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Baza ..

Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Bazar, install dancing fountains

59 seconds ago
 Spain Wants to Involve Public in Consultations on ..

Spain Wants to Involve Public in Consultations on NATO - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 District admin inspects implementation of Covid-19 ..

District admin inspects implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister announces details of Ashra Shan-e-R ..

Chief Minister announces details of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.