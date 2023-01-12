Supply Chain Issues to Worsen if Ukraine Conflict Continues Another Year - Navy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Global supply chain issues will continue to worsen, especially for the US military industrial base, if the conflict in Ukraine continues for another six months to a year, US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the Surface Navy Association Symposium.

"If the conflict does go on for another six months to another year, it certainly continues to stress the supply chain in ways that are challenging," Del Toro said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department has been working very closely with the US arms defense industry to identify their challenges as they aim to increase their own production rates, he said.

Del Toro noted that some progress has been achieved in the effort to identify challenges and increase production rates.

The US defense industrial base needs to invest in its workforce and capital investments in order to increase their production rates, he said.

However, Del Toro also said that the progress to increase production rates will vary among each weapon system.