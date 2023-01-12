UrduPoint.com

Supply Chain Issues To Worsen If Ukraine Conflict Continues Another Year - Navy Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Supply Chain Issues to Worsen if Ukraine Conflict Continues Another Year - Navy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Global supply chain issues will continue to worsen, especially for the US military industrial base, if the conflict in Ukraine continues for another six months to a year, US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the Surface Navy Association Symposium.

"If the conflict does go on for another six months to another year, it certainly continues to stress the supply chain in ways that are challenging," Del Toro said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department has been working very closely with the US arms defense industry to identify their challenges as they aim to increase their own production rates, he said.

Del Toro noted that some progress has been achieved in the effort to identify challenges and increase production rates.

The US defense industrial base needs to invest in its workforce and capital investments in order to increase their production rates, he said.

However, Del Toro also said that the progress to increase production rates will vary among each weapon system.

Related Topics

Ukraine Progress Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

2 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

3 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

3 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.