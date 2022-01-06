UrduPoint.com

Supply Issues Hammered US Service Sector In December: Survey

The massive US service sector continued to deal with supply chain snarls in December that pushed prices higher, depleted inventories and harmed production, according to an industry survey published Thursday

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its services index dipped to 62 percent last month, a larger contraction than expected but nonetheless above the 50-percent threshold indicating the sector continues to expand.

Firms surveyed complained the struggles they faced getting supplies throughout 2021 persisted in the final month of the year, and were forcing businesses to consider further steps to stay afloat.

"Demand is good, but supply chain issues continue to get worse," a wholesale trade company told the survey.

"Trucking availability is worsening. Labor shortages are causing issues. We could do much more business if we had more people and access to more products.

" The survey said the business activity index fell seven points to 67.6 percent, new orders dropped more than eight points to 61.5 percent and inventories and employment both dropped by about two points.

However, supplier delivery times decreased, indicating potential improvement ahead for supply chains.

Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned that the service sector could be hit by further disruptions due to the wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, but he was nonetheless hopeful for the future.

"While the current environment looks worrying, we prefer to see the recovery's glass as 'half full,'" he said.

Though economic growth likely will suffer in the first quarter of this year, "the recovery is maintaining solid underlying momentum and will regain its lost luster in the spring and summer after this infection wave passes," Klachkin said.

