UrduPoint.com

Supply Of 2nd Batch Of Russia's S-400s To Turkey Delayed Over Ankara's Position - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Supply of 2nd Batch of Russia's S-400s to Turkey Delayed Over Ankara's Position - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The delivery of the second regiment of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey has been postponed due to Ankara's objection to the clause prohibiting the resale of the equipment to third countries, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The first regiment of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems was delivered to Turkey in 2019. In August 2022, Moscow said that the supply of the second regiment of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems was also underway.

Moreover, Moscow has already signed a knowledge sharing agreement regarding the delivery of the second batch and sent a number of positive messages on the issue to Ankara, the Aydinlik newspaper reported, citing informed sources.

However, Turkey has eventually paused the process due to the agreement's clause prohibiting resale of the equipment to third countries ” the article that is, in fact, common for defense industry deals all over the world, the report said.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia on the purchase of the S-400 air defense missiles worth $2.5 billion in 2017, with an option to buy another batch. Under the contract, the first batch was supposed to be a direct purchase, while the delivery of the second regiment also provided for technology exchange, joint production and software integration.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Moscow Russia Turkey Buy Ankara August 2017 2019 Media All Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

9 minutes ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

59 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

1 hour ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.