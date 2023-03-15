(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The delivery of the second regiment of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey has been postponed due to Ankara's objection to the clause prohibiting the resale of the equipment to third countries, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The first regiment of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems was delivered to Turkey in 2019. In August 2022, Moscow said that the supply of the second regiment of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems was also underway.

Moreover, Moscow has already signed a knowledge sharing agreement regarding the delivery of the second batch and sent a number of positive messages on the issue to Ankara, the Aydinlik newspaper reported, citing informed sources.

However, Turkey has eventually paused the process due to the agreement's clause prohibiting resale of the equipment to third countries ” the article that is, in fact, common for defense industry deals all over the world, the report said.

Turkey signed a contract with Russia on the purchase of the S-400 air defense missiles worth $2.5 billion in 2017, with an option to buy another batch. Under the contract, the first batch was supposed to be a direct purchase, while the delivery of the second regiment also provided for technology exchange, joint production and software integration.