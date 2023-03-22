UrduPoint.com

Supply Of Depleted Uranium Shells To Kiev Could Lead To Global Tragedy - Russian Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Supply of Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev Could Lead to Global Tragedy - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States and its allies are doing everything to prolong the Ukrainian conflict, not shunning from supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

The United Kingdom announced on Monday that it would transfer Ukraine depleted uranium tank ammunition along with Challenger 2 battle tanks.

"This decision leads to a tragedy on a global scale, which will primarily affect European countries," Volodin said on Telegram.

The official also expressed concern about the possibility of Kiev using a dirty bomb or even a "tactical nuclear weapons" in the future.

"If this happens, there will be no turning back.

Washington and its satellites (London, Brussels, Warsaw and so on) are doing everything to make a 'war to the last Ukrainian' become a 'war to the last European'," Volodin added.

Depleted uranium is used in armor piercing projectiles due to its high density and significant damage it causes after armor penetration. Nazi Germany was the first country to use depleted uranium for its tank shells due to the lack of more dense wolfram.

In October 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian organizations were manufacturing a dirty nuclear bomb, adding that production was at the final stage. The Ukrainian side denied the allegations, stating that they are both absurd and dangerous.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Nuclear Germany Brussels London Warsaw Kiev United Kingdom United States Tank October From Satellites

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

10 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

11 hours ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.