Supply Of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zircon To Army Needs Increasing - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 06:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The supplies of hypersonic Kinzhal and Zircon missile systems to the Russian army will be increased in 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"To increase (in 2023) the supply of high-precision hypersonic missile systems Kinzhal and Zircon. Continue working on other promising models," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Army Russia Vladimir Putin

