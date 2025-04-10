Supply of Kyrgyz products, production under Kyrgyz brand discussed in Tashkent

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Uzbekistan organized meetings for the trade mission of the State Institution Kyrgyz Export Center, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As part of the program, a meeting was held with the management of the new Kuilyuk market "food CITY". The participants of the trade mission were given a tour of the market with a demonstration of the infrastructure. The terms of supply of Kyrgyz products and the lease of retail space for the sale of goods were discussed. A meeting was also held with the management of the Uzbek enterprise "Master Global Plyus", specializing in the production of juices and fruit purees.

The possibilities of producing juices under the Kyrgyz brand and supplying apricots and apples during the harvest season were discussed.

The final stage of the day was a meeting with the management of the supermarket chain "MAKRO". The terms of supply of Kyrgyz products, including canned vegetables, agricultural products, soft drinks, meat and dairy products, were discussed. The ministry noted that the meetings held contribute to strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, expanding distribution channels for Kyrgyz products and promoting domestic exports to the Uzbek market.