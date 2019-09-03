Supply of Latest Mi-8AMTSh-VN Helicopters to Russian Military to Start in 2020 - Producer

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Shipments of next generation Mi-8AMTSh-VN armed transport rotorctraft, an armored assault version of the Mi-8AMT helicopter, to the Russian Defense Ministry will commence in 2020, the managing director of Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are constantly engaged in modernizing and improving helicopters. For example, together with Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, we have modified the Mi-8AMTSh into the Mi-8AMTSh-VN version. It is now in the process of being prepared to be delivered to the military department, the contract [for which] was signed at the Army 2019 [military forum]," Leonid Belykh said.

The new model includes a weapons set consisting of two forward-firing 12.7-mm machine guns fixed to additional attachment points.

A glass cockpit with analog backup instruments and a digital autopilot were added to increase combat survivability and operational efficiency at night.

The newest helicopter is equipped with a gyro-stabilized electro-optical system, search projector light with infrared emitter, and external lights attuned for use of night vision goggles.

The LS3-8VN self-defense system with automatic detection of missile launches and the activation of electronic countermeasures increases the survivability of the aircraft. The pilot station is secured with titanium plates, while the cabin floor and lower fuselage are shielded with removable Kevlar plates.

Serial production for the heavier model of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN is expected to begin in 2021.