UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supply Of Water, Electricity Restored In Stepanakert - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:42 PM

Supply of Water, Electricity Restored in Stepanakert - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian peacekeepers are setting straight social infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, the supply of water and electricity to houses and social facilities in Stepanakert has been restored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers are setting straight social infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, the supply of water and electricity to houses and social facilities in Stepanakert has been restored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Peacekeeping units of the Russian armed forces are assisting the restoration of road traffic and social infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers currently focus on engineering reconnaissance and mine clearance, and removing damaged equipment from roads, the ministry added.

"Road traffic management, and supply of electricity and water to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have been restored in Stepanakert," the Russian Defense Ministry went on to say.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint statement on the Karabakh ceasefire, ending the six-week-long conflict. The deal also envisions refugee exchange and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Water Russia Road Traffic Stepanakert Armenia Azerbaijan November From Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistani teams win first and third prize in the H ..

11 minutes ago

PM says Covid-19 is more lethal than before, bans ..

22 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

30 minutes ago

ADX achieves 92.2% in disclosure compliance of 3rd ..

30 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $42.05 a barrel ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.