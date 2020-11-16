Supply of Water, Electricity Restored in Stepanakert - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian peacekeepers are setting straight social infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, the supply of water and electricity to houses and social facilities in Stepanakert has been restored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers are setting straight social infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, the supply of water and electricity to houses and social facilities in Stepanakert has been restored, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Peacekeeping units of the Russian armed forces are assisting the restoration of road traffic and social infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers currently focus on engineering reconnaissance and mine clearance, and removing damaged equipment from roads, the ministry added.

"Road traffic management, and supply of electricity and water to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have been restored in Stepanakert," the Russian Defense Ministry went on to say.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint statement on the Karabakh ceasefire, ending the six-week-long conflict. The deal also envisions refugee exchange and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.