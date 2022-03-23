UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Supplying Weaponry, Sending Mercenaries to Ukraine Dangerous - Russian Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said efforts to supply weaponry to Kiev and send foreign mercenaries to Ukraine are irresponsible and dangerous.

"Pumping the Kiev regime up with weapons and sending foreign mercenaries into Ukrainian territory is irresponsible and extremely dangerous.

The militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security," Antonov said as quoted by the diplomatic mission on Telegram.

According to Antonov, a significant part of the weapons ends up in the hands of bandits, Nazis and terrorists.

"Now, in pursuit of financial gain, the defense industry sector companies have completely lost their moral guidelines and are ready to earn money on blood. We urge the sponsors of the Kiev regime to stop encouraging bloodshed in Ukraine and seriously think about the consequences of their activities," the ambassador said.

