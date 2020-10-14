UrduPoint.com
Support Among Scottish Public For Independence From UK Reaches Record High - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Support Among Scottish Public for Independence From UK Reaches Record High - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Support for Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom among the Scottish public has reached record high levels, a fresh poll conducted by Ipsos MORI found on Wednesday.

According to the pollster, 58 percent of the Scottish public would now vote for independence from the UK should a second referendum be held, an 8 percent rise compared to November 2019.

"Our latest poll will put a spring in the step of nationalists but makes grim reading for unionists. The Scottish public have shifted even further towards supporting an independent Scotland, with record numbers now saying they would vote Yes," Emily Gray, Ipsos MORI Scotland's managing director, said in a press release.

The poll also found that 76 percent of the Scottish public is dissatisfied with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ipsos MORI said that these approval ratings are the lowest ever recorded for Johnson in Scotland.

Additionally, 64 percent of respondents said that the UK government should allow another independence referendum to be held within five years should the Scottish National Party (SNP) win a majority of seats in the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections in 2021.

The poll, which was conducted from October 2-9, surveyed 1,045 adults aged more than 16 years across Scotland.

Scotland held a referendum in September 2014 on whether to leave the United Kingdom and become an independent country. Only 44.7 percent of Scots voted to leave, but tensions have risen following the 2016 Brexit referendum, which saw 62 percent of Scots vote to stay in the European Union.

