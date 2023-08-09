Support for Ending Ukraine Aid Growing in US Congress, Society - Senate Candidate

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 11:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Support for ending financial assistance for Ukraine is increasing among US lawmakers and the American people, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"I have to tell you, it is shifting," Sare said. "I believe the support for ending this funding actually is growing and I would say in the American people, it's the overwhelming majority."

Sare noted that the recent vote in the Senate on having an inspector general for Ukraine aid also proves that.

While the amendment failed in a 51-48 vote, it nonetheless showed the increasing number of lawmakers who say they'd like to know where the money is going.

"That I find a major shift. You had the bill introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene, that we should stop the funding and I believe it was 89 people in the House voted for it," she added. "You might say, well, it's only less than 25% since the House has 435 members, but 89 is a lot bigger than two or three, which is what it was a year ago."

When asked why many US lawmakers strongly support arming Ukraine, Sare said, "I think a lot of them don't have a clue."

"We had a famous - I forget which one, it was Congressman here in New York - who didn't even know where Donetsk was," she continued.

Sare stressed that the supply of US weapons to Ukraine should stop.

"This war of Ukraine, the arming of Ukraine - it's the most corrupt regime, maybe in the world. The weapons are turning up in the hands of Mexican drug cartels," she said. "We have a horrible crisis on our border, partly because we're supporting drug cartels all over the world. I think these are of a piece and if we could stop the funding of Ukraine, that would be a major step toward cleaning up a lot of corruption in our foreign policy."

Believing that Ukraine is going to win the war against Russia is a "fiction," and the US should stop "living in a fantasy," she stated.

"Ukraine is merely being used for a proxy war to destroy Russia," the candidate said.

A CNN poll published last week showed that 55% of Americans oppose Congress authorizing additional funding to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, while 45% disagree.

The US has committed more than $75 billion in various types of assistance to Ukraine since February 2022. A major part, or nearly $50 billion, has been spent on weapons and related military equipment.

