(@FahadShabbir)

German right-wing opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has reached record high support rate this week and is currently backed by 22%, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) German right-wing opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has reached record high support rate this week and is currently backed by 22%, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild showed on Saturday.

The figure grew by 2% week-on-week and two-fold year-on-year, putting the party in the second place after the opposition bloc, consisting of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria parties, which gained 26%, the survey showed.

The poll found that the centre-left Social Democratic Party of Germany (18%), the Alliance 90/The Greens party (14%) and the Free Democratic Party (7%) did not record a rise in support among the respondents and together gained 39%, which is insufficient to have a majority in the German parliament (Bundestag).

The poll was conducted from July 17-21 among 1,266 German citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9 percentage points.