MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Support for Italy 's right-wing Lega party has seen a 3 percent increase since the European Parliamentary elections in late May , a poll showed on Friday.

The party, headed by Matteo Salvini, who serves as both a deputy prime minister and the interior minister, currently has the support of at least 38 percent of Italians, figures from Italian pollster Tecne, released by Politico news website, showed.

To compare, on May 27, the day after the elections, the party was supported by 35 percent of people surveyed.

The anti-establishment Italian 5-Star Movement (M5S) is supported by 17.

5 percent of respondents, according to the poll. This is a 1.5 percent decrease from May 27.

Politico repeatedly releases polls from all 28 members of the European Union. The polls, which are updated daily, often contain information from local surveys.

In the meantime, the political landscape of Italy is in turmoil as M5S and Lega continue to distance themselves from each other. The parties even voted against each other in parliament over a long-contested rail link project with France on Wednesday.