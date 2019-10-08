UrduPoint.com
Support For Korean Unification In South Korea Drops By 6% Year-on-Year - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:44 PM

While the majority of South Koreans are still convinced that their country should be united with North Korea, even as bilateral relations and denuclearization talks are at a standstill, 6 percent fewer feel this way in comparison with last year, media reported on Tuesday, citing a survey carried out by Gallup Korea

Of 1,200 adult respondents, 53 percent believe there is a need for unification, a decline from last year's 59.8 percent, the survey, commissioned by the Institute for Peace and Unification Studies (IPUS), found, as cited by Yonhap news Agency.

At the same time, the percentage of South Koreans opposed to unification increased by 4.4 points to 20.5 percent.

Supporters of President Moon Jae-in's policy on Pyongyang dropped from 2018's record 65.6 percent to 55.9 percent, mainly due to the fact that North Korea's denuclearization talks with the United States have stalled this year, Yonhap reported.

According to the survey, 30.8 percent of all respondents consider North Korea as a threat, the lowest level since 2007.

The poll was conducted from July 1 to July 26. The margin of error is around 2.8 percent.

In 2018, Seoul and Pyongyang saw a thaw in bilateral relations, with the two countries' leaders holding three summits last year.

North Korea also engaged in denuclearization talks with the United States, but no tangible progress has been achieved so far by either party. The negotiations themselves reached a deadlock after the fruitless US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February. Bilateral talks in Stockholm this weekend also failed, according to Pyongyang, with the North Korean delegation recommending suspending talks until the end of the year.

