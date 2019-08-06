UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:04 PM

Support for Merkel's Junior Coalition Partner Hits Lowest Numbers in History - Survey

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior coalition partner of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is losing popularity and has reached a record low in terms of public support, a survey revealed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior coalition partner of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is losing popularity and has reached a record low in terms of public support, a survey revealed on Tuesday.

"The [support for] the grand black-red coalition (CDU-SPD) is dwindling among voters. Black-green (CDU-Greens) is the new coalition," the head of the Insa research institute, Hermann Binkert, told the Bild newspaper.

Asked how they would vote if the elections were to take place at that moment, 11.5 percent of respondents said they would vote for the SPD six points less than a year ago while 27.

5 percent would pick the CDU. Merkel's party would then be followed by the Greens with 23.5 percent of the vote, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with 15 percent, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Left Party with 9 percent each, a new Insa poll revealed.

The findings also suggested that the so-called grand coalition of the CDU and the Social Democrats would only receive 39 percent of the vote, whereas the alliance of the CDU with the Greens could win a parliamentary majority of 51 percent.

The poll was conducted among 2049 respondents from August 2-5.

