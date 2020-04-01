UrduPoint.com
Support For Nord Stream 2 Among German Citizens Rises To 77% - Survey

Support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project among German citizens has risen to 77 percent from 73 percent a year earlier, according to a fresh survey by the forsa Institute for Social Research and Statistical Analysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project among German citizens has risen to 77 percent from 73 percent a year earlier, according to a fresh survey by the forsa Institute for Social Research and Statistical Analysis.

"The survey respondents' assessment of the European-Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which has become subject to US sanctions with reference to Russia's harmful influence, is particularly clear: more than three quarters (77 per cent) of respondents are in favour of completing Nord Stream 2, despite US opposition," the survey, commissioned by the German Eastern business Association (OAOEV) and petroleum company Wintershall Dea, said.

Only 4 percent of respondents oppose the project.

In a similar study conducted a year earlier, 73 percent of Germans supported Nord Stream 2, while 16 percent were against its construction.

In addition, the overwhelming majority of respondents reject Washington's unilateral sanctions, the survey said.

"The US sanctions regime has generally not been well received by the German public: 86 per cent of respondents oppose unilateral US sanctions against European companies without consultation with the EU, with only five per cent expressing their understanding for this," it says.

The survey was conducted by phone from March 16-19 among 1,006 German adults.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Washington has long been opposing the project, while trying to promote its liquefied natural gas to the European market.

Washington imposed sanctions on the project in December, and Swiss contractor Allseas almost immediately suspended the construction of the gas pipeline. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in January that the pipeline should be finished by 2021, or by the first quarter of next year at the latest.

