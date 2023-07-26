Open Menu

Support For Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

The ratings of Poland's ruling party and the opposition have almost equalized ahead of the parliamentary elections in fall, a poll conducted by the Research Collective laboratory showed on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The ratings of Poland's ruling party and the opposition have almost equalized ahead of the parliamentary elections in fall, a poll conducted by the Research Collective laboratory showed on Wednesday.

Some 33% of the respondents said they were willing to vote for the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), with a slightly lesser number, or 32% of respondents, saying they were going to vote for the opposition Civic Coalition alliance, the poll found.

None of the other electoral groups, the Confederation alliance of far-right and Eurosceptic parties, the left-wing Left, and the Third Way coalition of the Poland 2050 party and Polish People's Party polled at more than 8%, according to the poll.

At the same time, 13% of the survey participants could not give a definite answer regarding their political preferences.

The electoral threshold in the parliamentary elections in Poland is 5% for parties and 8% for coalitions.

The poll also showed that 72% of respondents would go to vote if the elections were held next Sunday.

The survey was conducted among 993 adult Polish citizens using CATI, the computer assisted telephone interview method, from July 14-19.

Related Topics

Vote Same Alliance Poland July Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

1 minute ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

1 minute ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

14 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

3 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

19 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

19 minutes ago
Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

20 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

29 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

21 minutes ago
 WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

21 minutes ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World