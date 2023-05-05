Support for Republican Form of Government Hitting Record 25% in UK - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Support for the UK's transition to a republican form of government has increased by 3% year-on-year in May, reaching 25%, which is a record high since 1993, a poll conducted by Sky news and Ipsos said on Friday.

UK King Charles III has grown in popularity ahead of the coronation, scheduled for Saturday, but support for a republic is also up as Britons are increasingly questioning the need for the financial expenses to support the royal family, the poll said.

More than half of UK citizens, 54%, believe that the royal family receives too much money, the poll showed, adding that dissatisfaction with the royal family's expenses is most pronounced in Scotland and in London with 67% and 62%, respectively.

The poll attributed the decline in support for the royal family to a "string of controversies" surrounding them in recent years, as well as the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the first change of monarchs in 70 years.

Charles III's approval rating is 52% in this latest poll, showing an increase of 31% compared to a poll conducted in March 2022.

The Ipsos/Sky News poll was carried out in three stages from March 22 to April 13 and surveyed 4,083 adults.