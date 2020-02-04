UrduPoint.com
Support For Scottish Independence Rises As UK Leaves European Union - Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Three polls conducted between January 20 and 31 have shown that support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom has increased as the country moved closer to leaving the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Three polls conducted between January 20 and 31 have shown that support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom has increased as the country moved closer to leaving the European Union.

After three and a half years of protracted negotiations, the UK completed Brexit on Friday. In the June 2016 referendum, 62 percent of Scots voted to remain in the EU and Brexit appears to have triggered a surge of support for Scottish independence.

On Monday, the pollster Survation published a survey of 1,019 Scots conducted between January 20 and January 22. Once undecided votes were removed from the sample, the pollster reported that the vote was split directly down the middle.

A poll conducted by YouGov between January 22 and January 27 suggests that support for independence increased as the UK moved closer to Brexit day. A sample of 1,039 Scots, with undecided respondents removed, indicated that 51 percent of voters would support independence.

The pollster claimed that 21 percent of those who voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum but opposed independence in a 2015 referendum had now changed their opinion and would now vote to leave the UK.

The results of a Panelbase poll commissioned by the pro-independence ScotGoesPop blog, conducted from January 28-31 and published on Monday suggest that support to leave the UK grew again prior to Brexit. With undecided responses removed, the poll showed a clear majority for independence, with 52 percent of respondents saying that they would vote to leave the UK in a second referendum.

On Saturday, Scotland's largest trade union Unison backed calls for a second independence referendum, although Downing Street has consistently rejected this possibility.

In September 2014, Scotland held a referendum on whether to leave the United Kingdom and become an independent country. Only 44.7 percent of Scots voted to leave, but tensions have risen following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

More Stories From World

