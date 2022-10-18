UrduPoint.com

Support For UK Prime Minister Truss Drops To 10% After Failed Economic Plan - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Support for UK Prime Minister Truss Drops to 10% After Failed Economic Plan - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Only one in 10 Britons view UK Prime Minister Liz Truss favorably after her ineffective economic plan failed to come to fruition, a YouGov poll showed on Tuesday.

"A new YouGov survey, conducted between 14-16 October, reveals that just 10% of Britons have a favorable impression of Truss, down from 15% in a previous survey on 11-12 October," the pollster said in a statement.

Four out of five sampled UK residents, or 80%, aged over 18 now view Truss unfavorably and 62% very unfavorably, the poll showed.

Truss' popularity among the voters from the Conservative party was down 26 points to -51 net favorability score since last week, with just 20% having a favorable view of the prime minister and 71% having an unfavorable opinion of her, the survey added.

The poll was conducted among 1,724 UK nationals from October 14-16 amid harsh criticism of the Truss administration over its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns of an increase in public debt.

The so-called mini-budget was presented on September 23 by ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who resigned on Friday.

After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.

Last Friday, the UK government announced an increase in corporate income tax from 19% to 25%, which was proposed under the government of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and canceled later by Truss after her rise to power. The cancellation of the scheduled increase was one of the measures provided in the strategy to support the economy, as it was expected to raise investments.

