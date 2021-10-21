UrduPoint.com

Support For US House January 6 Riot Probe Declines Among Republicans, Independents - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Democrat-led US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events art the US Capitol risks becoming just another partisan dispute amid declining support from Republicans and independents, a new Morning Consult poll revealed.

"While the panel's direction is in line with the desires of most Democratic voters, Republicans have hardened their opposition and have joined independent voters in expressing less urgency for the investigation," Morning Consult said in a press release following its latest survey.

Roughly three in five independents (59 percent) say it is at least somewhat important for the Federal government to continue investigating the January 6 events, down 8 points since June and the share of Republicans who said the same fell by a similar share, to 39 percent, the release said.

"The polling suggests that the investigative microscope on the events of January 6 is becoming just another partisan disagreement," the release added.

Two-thirds of Republican voters say there has been too much focus on the events of January 6, while a similar share of Democrats say there has not been enough focus, according to the release.

