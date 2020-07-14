UrduPoint.com
Support For US Republican Governors Fades With Double-Digit Drop Since Early June - Poll

Tue 14th July 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US Republican governors face a plunge in public support, exceeding 10 percentage points by some measures, due to surge in new novel coronavirus cases in states that have aggressively re-opened businesses beginning last month, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"There have been clear declines in residents' ratings of their governor in Republican-led states as a whole. This includes an 11-point decrease, from 54 percent in early June to 43 percent most recently, in those agreeing their governor is communicating a clear plan of action for addressing the pandemic," a press release summarizing the poll said.

The pull also revealed an eight-point decline, from 61 percent to 53 percent among those asked whether their governor "cares about the safety and health of the community," the release said.

In contrast, approval ratings for governors in Democratic-led states remained stable, the release said.

Declining support for Republican governors coincides with a sharp increase in novel coronavirus infections across the country, particularly in three Republican-led states in the US Sun Belt - Florida, Texas and Arizona, the release noted.

US officials, however, have said that the number of deaths relative to the number of infections is down tenfold.

