Support of Amendments to Constitution in State Duma to Be Responsible Decision - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United Russia party faction will support the bill on amendments to the Russian Constitution during the second reading in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, and calls on the other factions to follow suit, the party's chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, said in a political statement.

"The significance of the amendments submitted to the State Duma for consideration is clear to every lawmaker. The United Russia faction, during the second reading of the draft law, will back the amendments. We urge our colleagues from other factions to support them as well.

This will be a responsible and balanced political decision," Medvedev said.

In late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to the Duma on amendments to the fundamental law. The changes aim to develop provisions that enshrine the foundations of the constitutional system, human and civil rights and freedoms. The lower house supported the document in the first reading. The second reading of the bill to amend the constitution is scheduled for March 10, the third - for March 11.