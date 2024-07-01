Supported by KSrelief, Al Mahrah patients receive ongoing Dialysis Care at Al Ghaydah Center

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Al Mahrah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Dialysis Center in Al Ghaydah Directorate in Al Mahrah Governorate of Yemen continued to provide medical services to its beneficiaries with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
The dialysis center,in May, treated 125 patients, including 53 patients who underwent 441 scheduled kidney dialysis sessions and 3 emergency sessions.
Additionally, 75 patients received examination and medical consultation services at the center’s kidney disease clinic. Of the total patients, 45% were male and 55% were female. Among them, displaced individuals comprised 15% of the patients, while residents constituted 84%, and refugees made up 1%.
This initiative is part of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to enhance the healthcare sector and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.
