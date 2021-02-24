UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supporters Of Detained Georgian Politician Melia Drive Through Tbilisi To Show Solidarity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Supporters of Detained Georgian Politician Melia Drive Through Tbilisi to Show Solidarity

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Georgia's opposition members are driving in columns through Tbilisi toward the prison, where recently-detained politician Nika Melia is being held, to show their support and solidarity, some of the participants told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the police stormed the office of the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party and detained its leader based on the decision by the Tbilisi City Court.

"Our performative procession has begun. We will drive through the city's central streets and reach the Rustavi prison, where they put Nika Melia. This event is a sign of support and solidarity," one activist said.

At the same time, the protest is being hindered by an earlier snowfall, which resulted in protesters getting stuck in traffic jams.

According to a statement from the UNM, the opposition is also organizing a march through Shota Rustaveli Avenue and a protest outside of parliament on Friday.

Before his detention, Melia was briefly arrested for leading protests back in June 2019 and later released on 30,000 Georgian lari ($9,063) bail. The politician was forced to wear a monitoring bracelet but removed it publicly during another wave of opposition protests, which erupted in November 2020 against the general election results. This forced the court to revise the conditions of Melia's release and impose a new bail, totaling 40,000 lari. The UNM chairman has refused to follow the court's orders.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Traffic Rustavi Tbilisi Same Georgia March June November 2019 2020 Event From Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

4 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

19 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

29 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.