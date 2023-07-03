Open Menu

Supporters Of Far-Right Movements Spotted In France's Lyon - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 04:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Far-right activists have marched through the streets of the French city of Lyon engulfed in riots, media report.

On Friday night, seven police officers sustained shooting wounds in the French city of Lyon. The city mayor, Gregory Doucet, asked for police reinforcements on Saturday.

Livre Noir reported on Sunday that a total of about 50 far-right radicals marched through Lyon with their faces covered, shouting nationalist slogans.

Videos circulating on social media show law enforcement officers dispersing the radicals gathered near the mayoral office using tear gas.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday that more than 45,000 law enforcement officers, including special units, were involved in the fight against riots in France, while over 300 police officers and gendarmes were wounded in the first three days of unrest in the country.

France Info reported citing a government source on Saturday that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne had urged all cabinet ministers to return to Paris and stay there amid ongoing unrest in the country.

On Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the French government to "seriously address the deep problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement" after a 17-year-old was killed by police in France.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.

The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters have been detained.

