Supporters Of I.Coast Ex-leader Gbagbo To File His Election Candidacy

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:57 PM

Supporters of I.Coast ex-leader Gbagbo to file his election candidacy

Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who lives in exile in Brussels after losing a civil war in 2011, said Wednesday that they would file a candidacy in his name for October's election

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who lives in exile in Brussels after losing a civil war in 2011, said Wednesday that they would file a candidacy in his name for October's election.

A pro-Gbagbo coalition called Together for Democracy and Sovereignty said in a statement "it will submit president Laurent Gbagbo's candidacy, in line with scheduled procedures".

Gbagbo was freed conditionally by the International Criminal Court (ICC) after he was cleared in 2019 of crimes against humanity.

More Stories From World

