UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supporters Of I.Coast Ex-leader Gbagbo To File His Election Candidacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:46 PM

Supporters of I.Coast ex-leader Gbagbo to file his election candidacy

Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who lives in Europe after being tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC), said Wednesday they would file a candidacy in his name for October's election

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who lives in Europe after being tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC), said Wednesday they would file a candidacy in his name for October's election.

A pro-Gbagbo coalition called Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS) said in a statement "it will submit president Laurent Gbagbo's candidacy, in line with scheduled procedures".

Gbagbo's return to national politics is highly sensitive.

The country remains scarred by a conflict that erupted after presidential elections in 2010 when he refused to hand over to the winner, Alassane Ouattara, who is president today. Around 3,000 people lost their lives in several months of violence.

Gbagbo, 75, was freed conditionally by the ICC after he was cleared in 2019 of crimes against humanity.

He is living in Brussels pending the outcome of an appeal against that decision.

In the meantime, he can travel, provided that the country of destination accepts him.

He has not made any public statement about whether he wishes to run again.

Candidates for the October 31 elections have until midnight next Monday to file their bid, and do not have to be present physically to do so, the head of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, told AFP.

Ouattara, 78, who has controversially declared he will seek a third term in office, has already filed his candidacy.

Former president Henri Konan Bedie, 86, who also contested the 2010 elections, is expected to submit his candidacy on Thursday.

The EDS includes a hardline pro-Gbagbo faction within his Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), which has been deeply split by the upcoming election.

Related Topics

Election ICC Europe Democracy Brussels Split Ivory Coast October Criminals 2019 Court

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

2 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

2 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

20 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.