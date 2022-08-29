(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Dozens of supporters of Iraqi influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad's green zone on Monday shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics, Al-Arabiya reported.

The police used water cannons against protesters who broke into the green zone where government building and foreign embassies are located.

Earlier in the day, Sadr said that he is leaving politics for good.