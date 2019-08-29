Supporters of Jailed South Korean President Park Protest Decision to Retry Case - Reports

Supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye have gathered near the Supreme Court to protest its decision to retry her case, local media reported on Thursday

The country's highest court on Thursday decided to send Park's case back to the Seoul High Court to deal with the bribery charge separately from others.

According to Yonhap news agency, citing the police, about 1,500 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court building in Seoul, clamoring for the release of the former leader, who is innocent in their minds.

During the rally, Cho Won-jin, one of the leaders of the right-wing Our Republican Party, blamed the verdict on the current administration, which he described as "dictatorial."

Park Geun-hye was dislodged in 2016 due to a political scandal involving her friend Choi Soon-sil, who was accused of interfering in South Korean politics by influencing Park's decisions.

In 2018, Park was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being charged with bribery, coercion, abuse of power and leaking government secrets.