UrduPoint.com

Supporters Of Kyrgyz Opposition Parties Demand Cancellation Of Election Results

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Supporters of Kyrgyz Opposition Parties Demand Cancellation of Election Results

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Supporters of Kyrgyz opposition parties that did not enter the parliament after elections demand cancellation of their results and resignation of government and election committee members, a candidate from the Ata Meken party, Ali Toktakunov, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, supporters of opposition parties gathered in front of the Central Election Committee building.

"We demand the immediate resignation of the CEC and the bringing of all its members to account. We also demand the resignation of the Cabinet and bringing the officials responsible for the elections to justice," Toktakunov told protesters.

The opposition candidate said that protesters give authorities two days to fulfill their demands and intend to reach their goals "by all legal means."

Related Topics

Election Parliament All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in ..

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

12 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

12 minutes ago
 Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat ..

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

12 minutes ago
 PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief o ..

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalis ..

12 minutes ago
 Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fear ..

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.