Supporters of Kyrgyz Opposition Parties Demand Cancellation of Election Results

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Supporters of Kyrgyz opposition parties that did not enter the parliament after elections demand cancellation of their results and resignation of government and election committee members, a candidate from the Ata Meken party, Ali Toktakunov, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, supporters of opposition parties gathered in front of the Central Election Committee building.

"We demand the immediate resignation of the CEC and the bringing of all its members to account. We also demand the resignation of the Cabinet and bringing the officials responsible for the elections to justice," Toktakunov told protesters.

The opposition candidate said that protesters give authorities two days to fulfill their demands and intend to reach their goals "by all legal means."