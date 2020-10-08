Supporters of Kyrgyz President March in Southern City of Osh Amid Political Crisis

A protest in support of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov was held in the southern city of Osh on Thursday amid the political crisis that erupted following a divisive election, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) A protest in support of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov was held in the southern city of Osh on Thursday amid the political crisis that erupted following a divisive election, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Mass anti-government protests erupted in Kyrgyzstan on Monday following what many considered an unfair general election. Protesters, led by supporters of the parties which failed to pass the threshold for winning seats in the parliament, clashed with law enforcement and stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz presidents. More than 1,000 people were injured in protests, and one person was killed.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov had resigned, but Jeenbekov remained in Bishkek to negotiate with different political forces, according to his press office.

According to Sputnik correspondent, several hundreds of pro-Jeenbekov demonstrators gathered in front of the Osh City Hall, calling for order in the country. Some of the protesters called anti-government protesters criminals and looters. A small police force was deployed to the scene but did not intervene. One of the police officers described the demonstration as "calm."

On Wednesday, a crowd of about 500 people gathered in the southern city to show their support for the authorities.