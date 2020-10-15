UrduPoint.com
Supporters Of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Call For Parliament To Resign

Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:19 PM

Allies of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov are calling on the parliament to step down after the country's president announced his decision to resign earlier on Thursday, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported

Protesters have met the news of the president's resignation with the cries of joy.

The country has seen several days of protests that began over disagreement with the results of the legislative election that was held on October 4.

More Stories From World

