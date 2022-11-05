UrduPoint.com

Supporters Of Moldovan Opposition Party Holding Demonstration Near Chisinau Court

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Supporters of Moldovan Opposition Party Holding Demonstration Near Chisinau Court

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Supporters of the Moldovan opposition Sor party are holding a demonstration outside a court in the capital of Chisinau, where other party supporters are facing trial in the case of complicity in the illegal financing of political forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Moldovan Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office said that it had conducted an investigation and searched the central office of the Sor party in Chisinau. Eight people were detained on suspicion of complicity in the party financing by an organized criminal group. The court is now considering a request from the prosecutor's office to place the detainees under preliminary arrest.

Supporters of the party have gathered outside the courthouse with posters calling for a fight against the dictatorial regime of President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, as well as demanding fair justice.

The Sor party has been holding an indefinite protest action in the Moldovan capital since September 18 due to rising energy and food prices, high inflation and deteriorating living standards. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Russia Chisinau September Criminals Gas From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punja ..

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

51 minutes ago
 Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

1 hour ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

2 hours ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.