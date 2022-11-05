Supporters of Moldovan Opposition Party Holding Demonstration Near Chisinau Court

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Supporters of the Moldovan opposition Sor party are holding a demonstration outside a court in the capital of Chisinau, where other party supporters are facing trial in the case of complicity in the illegal financing of political forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Moldovan Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office said that it had conducted an investigation and searched the central office of the Sor party in Chisinau. Eight people were detained on suspicion of complicity in the party financing by an organized criminal group. The court is now considering a request from the prosecutor's office to place the detainees under preliminary arrest.

Supporters of the party have gathered outside the courthouse with posters calling for a fight against the dictatorial regime of President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, as well as demanding fair justice.

The Sor party has been holding an indefinite protest action in the Moldovan capital since September 18 due to rising energy and food prices, high inflation and deteriorating living standards. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.