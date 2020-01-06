UrduPoint.com
Supporters Of Venezuela's Guaido Say Re-Elected Him As Parliament Speaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 05:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Lawmakers who support Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido gathered at an editorial office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect him as a speaker of the National Assembly, the Venezuelan parliament, following the election of pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra for this position.

On Sunday, Parra was elected the new speaker at a session of the parliament. President Nicolas Maduro said the parliament elected Parra, a lawmaker from the Primero Justicia party, as the new speaker for 2020-21. The president said that Guaido's supporters had requested that the parliament building be cordoned off during the session, which prevented Guaido from attending it.

Maduro also said that the opposition's claims about inconsistencies in the voting procedure were baseless.

"Despite disagreements and threats, the unity and national interests have prevailed," the National Assembly wrote in a tweet that featured a schedule of the legislature's work that included Guaido's name as a speaker.

In early 2019, Guaido declared himself an interim president of Venezuela, following months of anti-government protests. However, Maduro managed to retain power despite turmoil in the country.

