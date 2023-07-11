Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin is briefed twice a day by the command of the Combined Group, as well as individual commanders with detailed reports on the current situation of the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

"I want to emphasize that, despite his workload, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief twice a day hears in detail the report of the command of the Combined Group, as well as individual commanders on the situation. In detail in each direction," Shoigu told a briefing.

All commanders at all levels understand and feel the full responsibility for the tasks assigned to them, the minister underscored.