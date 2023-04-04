Close
Supreme Council Of Union State To Discuss Russia-Belarus Integration On April 6 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Supreme Council of Union State to Discuss Russia-Belarus Integration on April 6 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Decisions on a number of issues of integration cooperation between Russia and Belarus are scheduled to be take at the Supreme State Council of the Union State, which will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on April 6, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 6, Moscow will host a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, which will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The progress in the implementation of the key document ” 'The main directions for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023,' which provides for joint work on 28 Union programs, will be reviewed. It is planned to make decisions on a number of practical issues of further integration cooperation," the statement said.

