Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts Sworn-In To Preside Over Senate Impeachment Trial

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts Sworn-In to Preside over Senate Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in on Thursday to preside over the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Roberts then administered the oath to senators who will serve as jurors in the process.

The Senate will begin hearing arguments in the trial on Tuesday from the House managers and White House counsel.

Congressmen Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren and Sylvia Garcia will serve as the House prosecutors in the impeachment trial.

The US Constitution requires a two-thirds majority - 67 votes - in the Senate to convict and remove from office an impeached president.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has called the impeachment process a "witch hunt" designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

